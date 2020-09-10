Photo Release

September 10, 2020 More plantilla positions for DSWD: Senator Pia Cayetano welcomes the inclusion of additional plantilla positions in the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2021 national budget. Cayetano said she has been pushing for more tenured social workers in the DSWD to allow the agency to facilitate adoption and foster care services more efficiently.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)