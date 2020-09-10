Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Budget realignment safeguards: Sen. Joel Villanueva during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program, Thursday, September 10, 2020, asks the Department of Budget and Management if there are safeguards in the realignment of savings in the budget. “What safeguards are present to ensure that agencies are not going to abuse the power to technically control savings and hence their flexibility to realign the budget?” Villanueva asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)