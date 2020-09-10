Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Fast track LRT-1 Cavite extension: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. appeals to President Duterte’s economic team to fast track the completion of the Light Rail Transit 1 (LRT-1) Cavite Extension project, the planned construction of which dates back to the Ramos administration. Revilla, during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program (NEP) Thursday, September 10, 2020, said at least 4.5 million to five million commuters from Las Pinas and Cavite are expected to benefit from the project, the whole stretch of which will start from the existing line in Baclaran and will traverse in the cities of Parañaque and Las Piñas up to the city of Bacoor, Cavite. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)