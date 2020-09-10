Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Duterte’s priorities for 2021: Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III, during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee Thursday, September 10, 2020, asks the country's economic managers to list down the priorities of the Duterte administration as reflected in the proposed 2021 national budget. Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said that despite the pandemic, education remains the administration’s top priority, getting the biggest slice in the pie of the proposed budget for next year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)