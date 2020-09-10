Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Tolentino on gold reserves: Sen. Francis Tolentino warns officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) that they might be violating Republic Act No. 7653 particularly Sec. 52 which restricts the sale of gold during a national emergency such as the Covid 19 pandemic. Tolentino asked BSP Deputy Gov. Francisco Dakila Jr. to submit to the Committee on Finance the BSP’s resolution on the sale of gold. Dakila explained the sale of gold has not affected the country’s international reserves which amounts to a record high of $98.6 billion. The Senate has resumed the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the Proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)