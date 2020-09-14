Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Senate tackles proposed 2021 budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, Finance Committee chairman, on Monday, September 14, 2020, begins the deliberations on the proposed P1.908-billion budget of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and its attached agencies for fiscal year 2021. The committee also tackles allocations to the local government units (LGUs), including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and the budgetary support to government corporations. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)