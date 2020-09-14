Photo Release

September 14, 2020 IRR is not greater than the law: Sen. Manny Pacquiao, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session Monday, September 14, 2020, agrees with the position stated by Sen. Francis Tolentino in a privilege speech about the lack of respect by some executive offices towards the legislature in crafting implementing rules and regulations (IRR) that are contrary to the intent of the law. “An IRR should not be greater than the law, and this is happening from time to time they are drafting IRR contrary to the intent of the law and this leads to corruption,” Pacquiao said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)