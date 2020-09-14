Photo Release

September 14, 2020 ‘Doktor para sa Bayan Act’ passed: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, thanks colleagues for their “overwhelming support” for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1520, or the “Doktor Para sa Bayan Act,” during Monday’s hybrid session, September 14, 2020. “We are at war and the doctors are the combatants. Just as we train soldiers in peace time, so must we train more in times of war. So, let it be now, with doctors and physicians,” Villanueva said. (Joseph Vidal & Henz Austria/Senate PRIB)