Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Laws must be specific: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 14, 2020, recommends to colleagues to be specific in writing the laws to prevent the executive branch from changing the intention of the laws. Villar said whenever she crafted a law, she does it just like an implementing rules and regulations (IRRs), so there would be no questions about the implementation. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)