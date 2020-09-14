Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Cayetano on SC ruling on IRR: Sen. Pia Cayetano notes a Supreme Court ruling that prohibits legislators from getting involved in the drafting of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR). While legislators were invited to participate in the agencies' sessions and consultations in the crafting of rules with the stakeholders before, Cayetano said their presence are now categorized as “guests” so as not to violate the Supreme Court rule on the IRR. Sen Francis Tolentino in a privilege speech Monday, September 14, 2020 said government agencies are “mangling the law” when they craft IRRs that are entirely different from what legislators had worked hard on. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)