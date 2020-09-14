Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Congress cannot participate in rule-making: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, stresses a Supreme Court decision prohibiting Congress from participating in the rule-making process, saying that “this is in recognition of the separation of powers enshrined in our Constitution. There are remedies. We can act as an institution. Go to the Supreme Court and say ‘the implementation issued by the executive is void being contrary to the law." (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)