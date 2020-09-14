Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Inconsistent IRR costs lives: Sen. Win Gatchalian on Monday says that provisions in the implementing rules and regulations that go beyond the intent of the law can cost people’s lives just like the 2017 incident in the Resorts World Manila fire. According to Gatchalian the incident created a confusion between the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). He said that based on the law that created PEZA, the body can only implement fire-fighting support in their PEZA zone however, when the IRR for PEZA was created it adopted the IRR of BFP making itself as BFP. “They cannot be the BFP because under the BFP law they are the only competent and assigned body to implement the fire code,” Gatchalian said during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 14, 2020. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB).