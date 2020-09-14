Photo Release

September 14, 2020 On bike registration: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during deliberations on Senate Bill No. 1582, which seeks to establish a network of pop-up bicycle lanes and emergency pathways for use during the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, Monday, September 14, 2020 said that Sen. Richard Gordon’s suggestion to include a provision on the registration of bicycles for proper identification of owners is good if it is free, easy, and optional, like in Amsterdam. “They register their bikes upon purchase in the shop or online and there are no fees. Gleaning these lessons from the best practices in the world, a satisfactory final provision can be cobbled together,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)