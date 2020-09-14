Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Fine-tuning Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act: Sen. Kiko Pangilinan during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 14, 2020, says he is planning to introduce an amendment that will allow the inclusion of at least one coconut farmer-representative in the trust fund management committee. “In our consultation with the farmers’ organizations they are hoping that we will introduce an amendment to allow even one farmer representative in the management committee so that they have a voice,” Pangilinan said. (screen grab/Senate PRIB)