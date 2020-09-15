Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Dela Rosa supports CHR budget: Sen. Ronald dela Rosa lauds the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) for condemning the twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu. “I hope you will continue to be active in condemning other atrocities committed by the New People’s Army. I fully support the CHR budget and if you want an increase in your budget, I also fully support that,” Dela Rosa said Tuesday, September 15, 2020 during the proposed 2021 budget deliberations of the CHR and its attached agencies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)