Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Go on reducing social distancing in public transpo: Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Committee on Health and Demography, appeals to concerned agencies to thoroughly study their proposal to reduce social distancing in public transportation. “As President Duterte reiterated last night, study it thoroughly before you implement it. The government must continue to balance efforts in opening the economy while still implementing necessary health protocols to stop the spread of Covid-19,” Go said during a public hearing looking into several proposals to create a medial reserve corps and establish an E-Health system. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)