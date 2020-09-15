Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Drilon tells PLLO to perform its mandate: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 strongly advises officials of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) to be more active and attentive in coordinating with Congress so the latter would save time and effort in crafting laws. During budget deliberations of the PLLO’s proposed 2021 budget by Senate Finance Subcommittee C, Drilon said presidential veto in some pieces of legislation and non-implementation of laws due to issues on implementing rules and regulations (IRR) could have been prevented had PLLO gave sound advice as to what provisions of the measures being legislated in Congress were contrary to the President’s policies.“ Given what we have today, the PLLO could perform a crucial function in improving the relationship between Congress and the Executive, which is precisely the reason for its being -- it’s a liaison office,” Drilon said, adding that the two instances that he cited were already indicative of PLLO's failure to perform its mandate. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)