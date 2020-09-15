Photo Release

September 15, 2020 On the proposed Medical Reserve Corps: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, says one need not be a scientist or have a medical background to be part of the Medical Reserve Corps. Cayetano said she filed Senate Bill No. 1527 or the Medical Reserve Corps Act even before the lockdown because of the Covid-19 outbreak and had already invited resource persons, not knowing that there will be travel restrictions in the world. “You do not have to be a scientist, you should not have to be in the health field to actually become a member of the Medical Reserve. You would need encoders, you would need IT people, you would need people on the ground, students from all kinds of backgrounds to make this work,” Cayetano said during the Committee on Health and Demography hearing. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)