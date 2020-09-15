Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Increasing the bed capacity of Benguet General Hospital: Sen. Nancy Binay during the virtual hearing of the Health and Demography Committee, September 15, 2020, expresses hope that the General Hospital in La Trinidad, Benguet could be given additional funds to increase its bed capacity from 200 beds to 400 beds. Such a proposal, contained in House Bill No. 6849, would require at least P3 billion, including the expenses for equipment and infrastructure. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)