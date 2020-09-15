Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Villanueva sponsors SBN 1834: Sen. Joel Villanueva sponsors Senate Bill No. 1834 also known as the Philippine Digital Workforce Competitive Act Tuesday, September 15, 2020. “We seek approval of Senate Bill 1834 to ensure the development of the country’s digital workforce by equipping Filipinos with digital skills and with the 21st century’s skills. This will ensure that the Filipino workforce will benefit from job opportunities provided by digital technologies,” according to Villanueva. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)