September 16, 2020 Lacson on interim appointment of del Rosario: Sen. Panfilo Lacson asks Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario to provide him an update on the status of a disallowance notice issued to him by the Commission on Audit (COA) in 2018. Lacson said del Rosario violated Art. 6, Sec. 29, paragraph 2 of the Constitution when he sponsored a pilgrimage of a number of residents in Marawi to Mecca costing P5 million. “I just want to know the current status. This is very important to you because you have already been bypassed thrice. Under Sec. 25 of the new rules of the Commission on Appointments (CA), a nomination or an appointment which has been bypassed three times shall be reported out. There will be no fourth bypass,” Lacson said during the deliberation on the interim appointment of del Rosario on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)