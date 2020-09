Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Finance Subcommittee I budget hearing: Sen. Imee Marcos presides over the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee I on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, on the proposed budgets of the Climate Change Commission (CCC), Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and Credit Information Corporation (CIC). For fiscal year 2021, the CCC is requesting a P135 million budget; PCC is asking 804.6 million; and CIC, P90 million. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)