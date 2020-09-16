Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Villar on cell sites inside subdivisions: Sen. Cynthia Villar, whose family is into real estate business, debunks Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario’s claim during the Commission on Appointments (CA) deliberation on his ad interim appointment Wednesday, September 16, 2020, that telecommunication companies need not secure the homeowners association’s consent to build a cell site tower inside a subdivision. But Villar said homeowners associations could intervene because the subdivision is a privately-owned property. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)