Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Hontiveros seeks clarification on harassment issue: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, asks Human Settlements and Urban Development (HSUD) Secretary Eduardo del Rosario to clarify an alleged sexual harassment case involving his trusted senior staff. Speaking during the Commission on Appointments deliberation on the ad interim appointment of del Rosario Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Hontiveros said the HSUD chief reportedly refused to investigate the harassment issue and instead moved to settle the case with the complainant. In response, del Rosario said he would “never tolerate any harassment case in his office.” He said that when the case was brought to his attention, he talked to the victim and asked her if she wanted to file a case against the concerned staff. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)