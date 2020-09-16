Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Go endorses Foreign Service officials' appointments: Sen. Bong Go supports the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs recommendation to confirm in the plenary the nominations and ad interim appointments of 13 officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Go made special mention, during the hybrid meeting on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the appointments of Noordin Pendosina Noor Lomondot and Macairog Sabiniano Alberto as ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Kuwait and Israel respectively, and the ad interim appointment of Millicent Cruz-Paredes as Chief of Mission, Class I. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)