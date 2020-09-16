Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Pimentel on Marawi Rehabilitation Plan: Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III asks Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario to submit an updated report on the Marawi rehabilitation projects with their corresponding costs during the latter's ad interim appointment deliberation by the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Pimentel also asked about the construction of temporary and permanent shelters in Marawi. Del Rosario told Pimentel that the targeted 5,000 temporary shelters would be completed this year while the permanent shelters will be finished by 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)