Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Poe supports modernizing BFP: Sen. Grace Poe, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 16, 2020, stresses the importance of modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection, noting that firefighters lack protective outfits and fire hydrants. ”There’s only a certain point of limitation that we can humanly possibly do, unless we have the right equipment. Imagine, even our financial district, I don’t think we have sufficient safety gear for our protectors,” Poe said as she asked to be made co-author of Senate Bill No. 1832, or an Act Strengthening and Modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)