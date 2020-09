Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Dela Rosa sponsors two measures: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, sponsors Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Senate Bill No. 1832 which seeks to strengthen and modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Senate Bill No. 1833 which provides for the new rank classification and organization of key positions in the BFP and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP). (Alex Nueva España/ Senate PRIB)