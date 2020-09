Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Institutionalizing chalk allowance: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 16, 2020, defends Senate Bill 1092, institutionalizing and increasing chalk allowance of public school teachers. Revilla said the chalk allowance, which has been granted to teachers since the late 1990s, shall be increased from P3,500 to P5,000. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)