Photo Release

September 17, 2020 Proposed 2021 NEDA budget: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, presides over the virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the National Economic Development Authority and its attached agencies Thursday, September 17, 2020. Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said that for 2021, the Department of Budget and Management has approved the P11.1 billion budget for the agency, a 10 percent decrease from last year’s P12.5 billion budget. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)