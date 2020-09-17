Photo Release

September 17, 2020 Bicam meeting on Alternative Learning System Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over as co-chairman during the first bicameral conference committee meeting Thursday, September 17, 2020, on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1365 and House Bill No. 6910 or the proposed Alternative Learning System Act. The measure seeks to institutionalize alternative learning system in basic education for out-of-school youth, adults, and children in special extreme cases. Gatchalian is the chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture and principal author of the Senate measure. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)