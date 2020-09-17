Photo Release

September 17, 2020 90M Filipinos will have National ID by 2022: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon was told that 90 million Filipinos aged five and above will have a national identification (ID) card before President Duterte’s term ends in 2022. During Thursday’s 2021 national budget virtual hearing held by the Finance Committee, September 17, 2020, Acting Socioeconomic Planning Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua said the original plan was to make the national ID available by the end of the calendar year but the government is trying to deliver it before the President's term ends. Drilon was also told in the same hearing that the national ID, which eventually will be a digital one, is envisioned to provide bank accounts to 14.8 million families. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)