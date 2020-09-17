Photo Release

September 17, 2020 Baby boom awaits PH due to covid-19 pandemic: Sen. Nancy Binay, in questioning an official from the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) during Thursday’s virtual national budget hearing, September 17, 2020, was told that adult and teen pregnancies would be higher next year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even with the existence of the Reproductive Health (RH) Law, Binay was also told that the pregnancies among 10 to 14 years old ballooned to 2,200 in 2018 and have continued to increase. The civil registry report showed that 62,000 minors have given birth in 2018. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)