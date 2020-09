Photo Release

September 17, 2020 Budget deliberation: Senate Committee on Finance chairman Sen. Sonny Angara presides over the virtual hearing Thursday, September 17, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Anti-Money Laundering Council amounting to P85 million. AMLC Executive Director Mel Georgie Racela said the 2021 proposed budget of AMLC is 35 percent lower than last year's budget. The committee also tackled the budget proposal of the Anti-Red Tape Authority. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)