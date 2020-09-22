Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Go commends DSWD’s response to pandemic: Sen. Bong Go, during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Department Of Social Welfare and Development’s proposed 2021 budget, commends the agency’s speedy response to give support to the most vulnerable and needy Filipinos, especially in this time of pandemic. Go said he will support any increase in the budget of the agency. The DSWD’s approved budget for 2021 is pegged at P169.1 billion, an increase of 4.4 percent as compared to this year’s P162 billion. DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Delizo Bautista, who presented the agency’s budget, attributed the increase to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) budget. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)