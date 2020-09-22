Photo Release

September 22, 2020 MinDA should focus on infrastructure projects: Senate Majority Leader Majority Leaders Migz Zubiri reminds Sec. Emmanuel Piñol, chief of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) to focus on shepherding the flagship projects in Mindanao such as the Mindanao railway and other infrastructure projects that will lead to jobs creation and help jump start the economy. “Please don’t lose focus on that Mr. Secretary because we need those flagship projects to jumpstart the economy. Right now the only way to do it really is through infrastructure, in the absence of that where will we send the products,” Zubiri said during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee C on the proposed budget of MinDA. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)