Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Dela Rosa backs proposed budgets of OPAPP, MinDA and SPDA: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee C, September 22, 2020, expresses full support for the proposed budgets of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA), and the Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA). “I manifest my full support for the proposed budgets of the three agencies because these three agencies will have a great impact on our beloved Mindanao, the land of promise,” dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)