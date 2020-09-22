Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Drilon recommends immediate reorganization of BI: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon recommends the immediate top-to-bottom reorganization of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) during a hybrid hearing on the alleged corruption in the agency Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He also called for the suspension of the 19 immigration officers who were charged by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the suspension of the BI’s visa upon arrival system which he said is being used to circumvent Philippine labor and immigration laws and is an apparent “source of corruption.” (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)