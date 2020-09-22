Photo Release

September 22, 2020 MinDA deserves a bigger budget: Sen. Koko Pimentel, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Finance Subcommittee C Tuesday, September 22, 2020, says that the Mindanao Development Authority could justify a bigger budget than its proposed P173.2 million for next year because it is the National Economic and Development Authority’s (NEDA) counterpart for Mindanao. “As a master planner for the economy of Mindanao, if we will now look at the NEDA budget we could justify an even bigger budget for MinDA,” Pimentel said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)