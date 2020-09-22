Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Pia supports RICH’s envisioned sustainable communities: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, September 22, 2020, says she supports the creation of Regional Investment and Infrastructure Hub (RICH) for Central Luzon, as the proposal envisioned sustainable cities and communities. Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, said Central Luzon has areas that are very open and can still be developed in a sustainable way. “Subic and Clark are also very open to bike lanes. We want innovation but how do you create that instantaneously if you don’t have that infrastructure, if you don’t have the housing for these investors and experts who will come in and live there,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)