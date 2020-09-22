Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Procure directly from farmers and fisher folks: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan urges the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to procure directly from farmers and fisher folks in providing food packs assistance and disaster relief for communities in need. During Tuesday’s virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of DSWD, September 22, 2020, Pangilinan said direct procurement is already allowed under Section 4 of the Bayanihan 2 law. It states that national and local government agencies are allowed to directly purchase agriculture and fishery products from farmers, fisher folks and agriculture cooperatives as a form of direct assistance even beyond the lapse of Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and in accordance with RA 11321 or the Sagip Saka Act. “The DSWD supports a marginalized sector, it is able to provide its services to other marginalized sectors so it’s a win-win (situation),” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)