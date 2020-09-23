Photo Release

September 23, 2020 Revilla backs SMC Aerocity franchise: Saying that the construction of an airport in Bulacan will greatly help the country’s economy, Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., expresses his support for a proposal to grant San Miguel Aerocity Inc. a franchise to construct, operate and maintain a domestic and international airport in Bulacan. "I give my full support to the measure. It will help the province of Bulacan greatly and also decongest air traffic at the NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport),” Revilla said during the virtual hearing held by the Committee on Public Services Wednesday, September 23, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)