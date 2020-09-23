Photo Release

September 23, 2020 Koko on Bulacan airport: Sen. Koko Pimentel during Wednesday’s virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the franchise of San Miguel Aerocity Inc., September 23, 2020, raises several issues that the San Miguel Corporations Holdings has to answer before the construction of the Bulacan airport. Pimentel asked why commit leased land for a long-term project; second, why get environment clearance certificate (ECC) if the franchise has not yet been granted; and lastly, why the request for a franchise is very specific in Bulacan and no flexibility to find another area once it is approved. Pimentel said these issues will be tackled in the plenary. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)