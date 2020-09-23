Photo Release

September 23, 2020 Include farmers in the trust fund management committee: Sen. Risa Hontiveros supports the proposed amendment to include a coconut farmers’ representative in the management committee on the coco levy fund. The proposal, however, was not carried during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 1396 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 23, 2020. “While I do agree that that committee is primarily a financial body, I would just like to manifest that I will vote in favor of allowing coconut farmers in all domain of decision-making where the coco levy fund is involved,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)