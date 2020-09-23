Photo Release

September 23, 2020 CITIRA vs CREATE: Senate President Pro-tempore Ralph Recto, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 23, 2020, asks how the objectives of attracting investments changed from Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (CITIRA) to Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE). “But the more difficult part is how do we attract investments, and how do we rationalize fiscal incentives. Should we increase taxes for exporters, for example? Would that attract investment?” Recto asked. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)