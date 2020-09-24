Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Hontiveros extols coop’s resiliency: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during Thursday’s organizational meeting of the Joint Congressional Oversight Committee on Cooperatives, September 24, 2020, extols the resiliency showed by the cooperatives in weathering the pandemic and their P1.7 billion assistance to the people. Hontiveros said that despite this unprecedented pandemic, the cooperatives have sustained their activities, and resilience-wise, have proven their strong capability to survive and even moving forward into the new normal. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)