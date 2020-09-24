Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Proposed 2021 TESDA, PCED budgets: Sen. Joel Villanueva on Thursday, September 24, 2020 hears the proposed 2021 budgets of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Philippine Center for Economic Development (PCED). During the Committee on Finance’s Subcommittee J hybrid hearing, TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña requested an increase in the agency’s 2021 budget from P13.7 billion to P14.18 billion. The PCED’s 2021 budget, on the other hand, decreased to P31 million from this year’s P49 million. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)