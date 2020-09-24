Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Go supports TESDA budget: Sen. Bong Go says it is only right to support the budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) since the agency has helped so many Filipinos attain their dreams and a lot of the citizens depend on TESDA for the acquisition of new skills. “I am positive that while the education sector has been hit hard by the pandemic, the country will bounce back and emerge stronger than ever. Our workforce has been steadily improving in global competitiveness and a large part of that is because of TESDA,” Go said during the hybrid hearing on the proposed P13.7 billion 2021 budget of the agency Thursday, September 24, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)