Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Three venues for 2021 bar exams: Sen. Francis Tolentino was told by Supreme Court officials Thursday, September 24, 2020 that the next bar examinations will be held in Manila, Visayas and Mindanao. They said this year’s bar examinees will be taking the exams along with the 2021 bar takers in November next year. The matter was discussed during the Senate Finance Subcommittee A’s virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Judiciary. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)