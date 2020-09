Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Villar on TESDA’s agricultural training budget: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Thursday’s Finance Committee hearing, September 24, 2020, inquires about the 2021 budget allocation of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for agricultural training. TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña said the agency allocated P300 million to benefit 12,500 scholars under the agency’s agricultural training program. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)